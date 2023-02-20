As hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continue to decline in the region, Samaritan Health Services has archived pandemic visitor restrictions and implemented a new visitor policy for hospital and mental health inpatients.

Visitor Policy

The policy covers Samaritan’s hospitals in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport, as well as the mental health inpatient facility in Corvallis.

Medical-grade face masks are still required at all Samaritan hospitals, patient care departments and clinics, per Oregon Health Authority requirements.

