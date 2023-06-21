The Oregon Senate has passed Senate Bill 1048, which directs the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to establish a small business development program.
The program is designed to aid qualified small businesses to compete for ODOT public improvement contracts.
“This bill will make sure that Oregonians’ hard earned tax dollars are wisely used to repair our essential transportation infrastructure and boost our small businesses, which will support and create jobs in communities around the state,” Senator Aaron Woods (D - Wilsonville) said. “Oregon’s small businesses are always a smart investment.”
Oregon Senate Democrats’ 2023 Oregon Works agenda prioritizes investing in and growing Oregon small businesses, which support thousands of family-wage jobs around the state.
SB 1048 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout, according to a release from Woods.
"Thanks to Senate Democrats showing up, doing their jobs, and delivering results for the people of Oregon, SB 1048 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration," Woods said.
