Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has yet to sign a bill overwhelming passed by the state legislature allowing self-service gasoline.
“I want to hear from Oregonians,” Kotek said in a June 28 media briefing. “What do people think?”
Kotek has 30 days to approve or veto some 300 bills approved by the legislature.
House Bill 2426 gives drivers statewide the choice to pump their own gas, but at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers
The Oregon Senate has passed House Bill 2426 with overwhelming bipartisan support. The new law gives Oregon drivers the choice to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant. Under the new law, at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers.
“This bill strikes a balance between consumer preferences, business needs, and employment considerations,” Chief sponsor of the bill Sen. Janeen Sollman (D - Hillsboro) said. “It provides Oregonians choice at the pump, while still protecting access for the elderly and disabled community members.”
According to a KOIN report, those testifying for the bill included gas station operators who said they are struggling to hire enough employees. Those opposing the bill expressed concerns about fairness to the workers that are on duty and safety at the pumps.
In 2015, legislators allowed self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties to help fuel retailers and drivers. In 2017, they extended this allowance to all hours in rural counties. Additionally, in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Oregon’s fire marshal temporarily lifted the self-service ban statewide during emergencies like wildfires and heatwaves.
HB 2426 aims to simplify the existing patchwork rules regarding self-service gas for all Oregonians, while protecting jobs and maintaining attendant services for Oregonians who want them.
HB 2426 was sent to the Governor’s desk for consideration.
