Self Serve Gas

The new law would give Oregonians the choice to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant.

 Metro Creative Connection

House Bill 2426 gives drivers statewide the choice to pump their own gas, but at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers

The Oregon Senate has passed House Bill 2426 with overwhelming bipartisan support. The new law gives Oregon drivers the choice to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant. Under the new law, at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.