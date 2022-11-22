Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

What you are paying at the pump in Lincoln County continues to fall.

Pump Prices

Drivers are paying from $4.25 to $4.89 a gallon for unleaded regular in Lincoln County as of Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine several months ago, gasoline prices across the the county, the state and the nation skyrocketed. Locally, prices climbed to nearly $6 a gallon for unleaded regular gasoline.

