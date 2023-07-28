Governor Speaks

Gov. Tina Kotek speaks about housing bills in Salem on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

 Julia Shumway / Oregon Capital Chronicle

Gov. Tina Kotek won’t veto a hotly debated bill to let more Oregonians pump their own gas, but she does plan to nix funding for studies on a Salem streetcar and decriminalizing prostitution.

Kotek on Friday, July 28, released a list of bills she is considering vetoing and spending items she plans to run her red pen through, a notice she’s required to provide under the state Constitution. She’ll make her final decision by Aug. 4, the date by which she must sign or veto all bills passed by the Legislature or let them become law without her signature.

