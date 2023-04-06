Wes Ryan directs this one-weekend-readers theatre production of three BBC Radio Plays written by Agatha Christie.
The Stories
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 8:51 am
The Stories
The Wasp’s Nest
This classic Christie short story sees Hercule Poirot come between a bitter triangle of lovers to prevent a sinister murder before it takes place.
Yellow Iris
A distressed phone call from a mystery woman brings Hercule Poirot to the hotel Jardin des Cygnes, where a man commemorates the four-year anniversary of his wife’s sudden death – a death under very suspicious circumstances that Poirot himself witnessed. Gathered is everyone present on that fateful night and now Poirot must find a killer in the midst, before they strike again.
Butter in a Lordly Dish
Sir Luke Enderby, eminent prosecution barrister and seasoned womaniser, bites off more than he can chew, when the case of a serial killer comes back to haunt him. A tense one act thriller that’s contains one of Christie’s most gruesome murders.
The Cast
Show Times
Seating is on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets for the show are: $10.00 each. For Reservations, call Theatre West at, 541-994-5663.
See more information online at, https://TheatreWest.com
About Theatre West
Theatre West is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre since 1975. Membership is open to all with dues at $15 per year for individuals, $25 for couples and $35 for families.
Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre.
More information about the theatre may be found at www.theatrewest.com or call 541-994-5663 anytime. You will also find Theatre West of Lincoln City on Facebook. Theatre West is located at 3536 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
