On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at about 5:15 p.m., Lincoln City Police were dispatched to the Safeway store parking lot on a report of an attempted robbery that had just occurred.
The female victim reported that she and her mother had just finished shopping at the Safeway store, located at 4101 NW Logan Road, and were in the parking lot loading her groceries in the rear of her mini-van. While doing this, an early 2000's model silver Chevrolet Suburban pulled up behind her.
The female driver of the Suburban rolled down her passenger side window and demanded the victim’s purse. The victim reported the suspect was pointing a handgun at her as she was demanding the purse.
The female victim responded by saying she was going to call the police and quickly ran into the store and called 911. The suspect then fled the parking lot in her vehicle and was last seen on Logan Road heading toward Highway 101. It's unknown which direction the suspect took on Highway 101.
Lincoln City Police officers searched the area for the silver Suburban and suspect, but they were unable to locate it. The suspect female was described to be a white female in her late 30s to early 40s with blonde "poofy" shoulder length hair. The suspected female was the only person seen inside the vehicle. However, it is not confirmed if there was anyone else in the vehicle at the time.
The suspect did not get the victim’s purse or any other items from her. The investigation of the incident remains open and anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect is asked to call the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636 and ask for Officer James Hoydic or Detective James Burke.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department want to remind everyone to stay safe by being alert and remaining aware when walking out to their vehicles after doing their shopping, especially when carrying and loading packages during this holiday season.
