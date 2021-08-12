Audubon Society of Lincoln City (ASLC) has designated August 2021 as Marine Reserve Awareness Month to raise visibility and understanding of the Oregon Marine Reserves. ASLC has planned an art exhibition, presentations, hikes, and children’s activities throughout the month to focus public attention on these fascinating living laboratories.
Cascade Head Marine Reserve off Lincoln City’s shores is one of five areas of state coastal waters dedicated to conservation and scientific research, overseen by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“This marine world is largely unseen by the public,” said ASLC President Dawn Villaescusa. “But it’s vitally important to the inter-connectedness of plants, animals, and people in a way we’re only beginning to understand.”
An art exhibition, Reserve Inspiration, opens on August 13 and runs through September 5 in the Chessman Gallery at Lincoln City Cultural Center. Seven coastal artists share work inspired by the beauty and diversity of the Cascade Head Marine Reserve in media ranging from painting to scientific illustration, ceramics, photography, and even fire painting.
Program presentations at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 7 p.m. include:
- August 13, Diving into Oregon’s Marine Reserves—A Virtual Underwater Tour by Cristen Don, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
- August 27, Gifts from the Ocean: Oregon’s Marine Resources from a Tribal Perspective by Peter Sugus Hatch, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
Hikes focus on Cascade Head Marine Reserve and its interconnectedness with the terrestrial ecosystem:
- August 14 bird walk from The Villages Open Space to the Roads End State Recreation Site.
- August 21 hike guided by Camp Westwind staff along the Salmon River and out to the beach.
- August 28 hike along the beach by the Cascade Head Marine Reserve, with an optional extension up to the Knoll for stunning views.
For more info, visit the ASLC information table at the Lincoln City Farmers Market on Sundays through September 5 where accompanied children can paint ceramic creatures that will inhabit a three-dimensional tidepool. See lincolncityaudubon.org/mram.html for hike details, preregistration, and more on Marine Reserve Awareness Month (MRAM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.