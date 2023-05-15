Available child care slots for young children in Oregon grew by almost 5% from March 2020 to December 2022, thanks in part to increased public funding for child care, a new report from Oregon State University found.

In total, OSU researchers tallied 71,153 child care slots for ages 0-5 in 2022, up from 67,981 in 2020. But there is still work to pursue to increase child care throughout the state, state officials said.

Child Care Access

The increase lifted several counties out of “child care desert” status. A child care desert is an area where at least three children exist for every child care slot available.
