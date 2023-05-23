The Oath

The Oath of Office on the desk of State Senator Tim Knopp in Senate chambers at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

 Amanda Loman / Oregon Capital Chronicle

Gov. Tina Kotek spent about two hours listening to Republican and Democratic senators in separate closed-door meetings in the Capitol building Monday, May 22, as the GOP-led walkout that started May 3 continued to stall the Senate.

Kotek entered the Senate majority office to visit with Democrats at noon, on the heels of a meeting she had with Senate Republicans shortly after 11 a.m. Applause rang out from inside the room.

