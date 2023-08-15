With just a few weeks to go before the start of the new school year, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) administrators and maintenance crews have been working through the summer upgrading and conducting school campus maintenance projects.
The News Guard reached out to Lincoln County School District Facilities Director Rich Belloni for insight into the summer projects.
The News Guard: What have been the most significant projects at the district's school buildings this summer and why those projects?
Rich Belloni: Handicap access to Taft High School, Seismic up-grade to Yaquina View School. This is funded through a $2.5 million grant LCSD applied for and received. Along with this is a safety upgrade to office. Staff will now have sight lines to people entering the building with a vestibule and double entry. Other projects include:
• Newport High School building under grandstands federal grant
• Crestview Elementary Waldport safety upgrade to office
• Toledo High School contracted a section of roof appx. 20K sq. ft.
The News Guard: What are the costs for the individual projects?
Belloni: The individual costs are:
• Taft High School is funded by LCSD 75K
• Taft High School bathrooms and concession stands with a press box above l80K
• Yaquina View School seismic upgrade is funded by the State of Oregon 2.5M
• Yaquina View School office is 200k funded by LCSD
• Newport High School building under federal grant 250K
• Toledo High School 100k LCSD
The News Guard: What projects will district crews be working on into the new school year?
Belloni: We will be finishing Crestview, Taft High School bathrooms, landscape clean up, fencing projects, and other standard maintenance. We'll start out cleaning catch basins roof drains getting ready for the rain.
The LVSD serves about 5,435 students from Kindergarten through 12th grade in 11 regular schools, 1 online school k-12, and 3 public charter schools, with a total of approximately 600 employees.
According to the LCSD website, the district serves students from all areas in the county, which occupies a 55-mile strip of the central Oregon coast beginning at Cascade Head, south to Cape Perpetua. East-West distances averages about 20 miles from the Pacific Ocean to inland areas. The county’s total area of about 1,000 square miles makes it comparable in size to Rhode Island.
The county’s 48,820 residents cluster around the coastal communities of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats, and around inland communities of Toledo, Siletz, and Eddyville. Each area of our district is unique, with different perspectives and cultures. Overriding all areas and schools in Lincoln County School District is a commitment to quality learning for students and staff.
LCSD contracts with Sodexo for custodial and food services, and with First Student, Inc. for transportation services.
Follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard. For more information about the school projects, call the individual schools, or the LCSD at 541-265-9211.
