Students heading to the classrooms this year at the Lincoln County School District will be greeted with a new cell phone policy, called the Yondr Program.
The Yondr Program utilizes a simple, secure pouch that stores a phone. Under the new policy, every student will secure their phone in a personally assigned Yondr pouch when they arrive at school.
Students will maintain possession of their phones and will not use them until their pouches are opened at the end of the school day. Students are required to bring their Yondr pouch to and from school each day and are responsible for their pouch at all times.
The policy
Taft Middle/High School Principal Nick Lupo said the policy means that non-academic devices are not to be used within the school day.
“If students are following the policy, then they will be in compliance,” Lupo said. “The Yondr bag is a tool to help students not feel the need to want to access their phone throughout the day. We will be issuing bags on Monday, Sept. 11 to all students for use. Student will remain in possession of their phone and the Yondr bag. They will lock the bag at the beginning of the day and get it unlocked during lunch and and then at the end of the school day.”
In developing the new policy, Lupo said he spent the time meeting with community members, district office staff, teachers and students last year regarding the impact of phones in the classroom and how the Yondr Program could be a beneficial tool, “to help with behavior, social emotional support and the main objective is engagement in the classroom with the focus on academics,” he said.
If students are not following the policy, they will be asked to “pouch up” and return to class.
“If the issue continues, then we will be contacting parents to have a reteach of our policy on campus,” Lupo said. “Taft wants to make sure that all students are following the LCSD policies and engaging in school to pursue their graduation requirements in order to graduate.
According to Lupo, if students need to communicate with parents, guardians or other people for transportation, emergency, or other purposes, then they would follow requests to come to the office.
Community outreach
In a community meeting with parents in mid-August, Lupo presented an outline about the new cell phone policy.
LCSD Personal Electronic Device Policy
● Personal electronic devices shall be turned off during instructional or class time or at any other time where such use of the device would cause a disruption of school activities or violate school rules. The building principal or designee may authorize the use of personal electronic devices for health or safety reasons, or in the event of an emergency situation that involves imminent physical danger.
● Devices which have the capability to take photographs or record video or audio shall not be used for such purposes while on district property or while a student is engaged in district-sponsored activities, unless as expressly authorized in advance by the principal or designee.
Schoolwide expectations
● Non-Academic electronic devices are not to be used, seen, or heard during the school day for any reason. All personal devices as defined above, should be put away, turned off, and out of sight for the duration of the school day.
● Every student is assigned a personal Yondr Pouch. While the Yondr Pouch is considered school property, it is each student’s responsibility to bring their Pouch with them to school every day and keep it in good working condition.
● Students will be issued a Yondr Pouch where they can store their non-academic personal devices for the duration of school day.
● Students will not willfully bypass district imposed restrictions using personal devices at any time while on district property or at district-sponsored activities.
● Violations of these expectations will result in disciplinary action.
Daily process
As students Arrive to School, they will:
1) Turn their phone off.
2) Place their phone inside their pouch and secure it in front of school staff.
3) Store their pouch in their backpack for the day.
As students Dismiss from School, they will:
1) Students will exit either the north or south doors and open their pouch,
2) Remove their phone and put their pouch in their backpack.
3) Students must bring their pouch to school with them each day.
If a student is arriving late or leaving early will pouch/unpouch their phones in the main office when they sign-in/sign-out. If a student is signing out of school, then the office will need to be notified by a parent or guardian for safety and attendance purposes.
Follow the new school year developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
