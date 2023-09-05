Students heading to the classrooms this year at the Lincoln County School District will be greeted with a new cell phone policy, called the Yondr Program.

The Yondr Program utilizes a simple, secure pouch that stores a phone. Under the new policy, every student will secure their phone in a personally assigned Yondr pouch when they arrive at school.

Cell Phone Policy

The Yondr Program provides a pouch for students to secure their cell phones.
