Discovering and naming new species of viruses is par for the course at Oregon Coast Community College – if that course is introductory biology. Students learning the fundamentals of biology were simultaneously making new scientific discoveries in the laboratory. Their research, to be published soon, culminated in the discovery of two new strains of bacteriophages, or simply called phages, which are a type of virus that exclusively infects and destroys bacteria.
The students’ research was part of the SEA PHAGES project, an initiative supported by the Howards Hughes Medical Institute. The goal is to better understand the biology of phages by utilizing the research potential of college students from colleges across the country. Real-world applications of this research include the use of phages to treat bacterial infections that are resistant to standard antibiotics.
“This is OCCC’s first year in the SEA PHAGES program and I think it was pretty darn successful,” said Matthew Fisher, who teaches biology at OCCC and mentors students during the research project. “The goal is to find new phages, but it’s also about developing the next generation of scientists and getting them excited about doing science at OCCC.”
The viruses are not harmful to humans and are naturally found in soil, where they feast on the plentiful bacteria. One newly discovered phage was found in OCCC’s community garden, located at the Newport campus. The other phage came from some soil outside a veterinary clinic in Corvallis.
Students that find the viruses get to name them. The names chosen: Gingerbug and HerculesXL.
“I named my phage Gingerbug,” said Hope Poet, who just graduated from OCCC, “because I thought it was a fun reference to my red hair. It’s not every day that you get to name a new species, especially as part of a class.”
From their soil samples, students isolate viruses and grow in them in a bacterial host. This allows them to isolate a single type of virus and grow the massive amounts needed to obtain sufficient quantities of viral DNA. Students then sent that DNA to a special lab for genome sequencing.
With those genetic sequences in hand, students used sophisticated software programs to analyze the genome of each phage to determine which genes were present. Their results will be published in a genetic database maintained by the US National Institutes of Health. This allows researchers from across the globe to access and study the genome of these two new phages.
“I thought it was a fun experience,” said student Chyanna Blackburn. “This process taught me a lot about phages and the steps that scientists take in making new discoveries. It was neat to be a part of finding this new virus.”
