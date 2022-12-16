Gun Sales Soaring

Gun sales have soared at the Lincoln City Electronic Super Store since the passage of Ballot Measure 114.

 Jeremy C,. Ruark / County Media, Inc.

There is now another pause on Oregon's controversial Ballot Measure 114.

Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio has ruled that the measure's prohibition of the purchase and carrying of magazines holding 10-rounds or more of ammunition “unduly frustrate the right to bear arms” under Oregon’s Constitution, according to a report by Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

