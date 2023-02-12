A project to allow easier pedestrian access along Highway 101 into Cutler City along the Siletz Bay is scheduled for review Monday night, Feb. 13 by the Lincoln City Council Council.
The following information about the project is from the council's agenda packet.
Local Agency Agreement Update: Pedestrian and Bicycle Program Project Agreement with ODOT to receive construction funding for the Cutler District BayWalk Sidewalk (Highway 101) Gap.
Background and Budget
The 32-year duration of the “Year 2000 Development Plan” Urban Renewal Area stopped collecting Tax Increment by June 2021, and continues to use remaining funds to manage Agency assets and also to wrap up projects identified in the 2008 Cutler District Community Vision & Corridor Plan.
Staff continue efforts to complete both contracted and in-house work for two remaining capital projects (BayWalk Sidewalk Highway 101 Gap and Siletz Bay Access Trail).
The URA Project design and engineering for the BayWalk Sidewalk Highway 101 Gap, is currently about 600’ of gravel shoulder currently used by bikes and pedestrians as the only north-south route within the south end of the City limits. This new improvement of a shared use path will complete the 1998 Taft Redevelopment Plan BayWalk concept to connect the Taft and Cutler City communities, and also serve as a segment of the City’s Head to Bay Trail.
Design began with Urban Renewal Agency funds in 2015 and was put on hold until other projects in the ODOT public right-of-way could be completed. The design contract costs increased from $25,000, to $150,000 to $194,000 due to various project complexities (physical space; geotechnical conditions; and ODOT-City supported design). The project is now awaiting ODOT permit approval.
With limited Agency funds for the ‘Year 2000 Development Plan’ Area, no Agency or City construction funds had been identified. Public Works and Ec Dev staff worked with ODOT’s Active Transportation Liaison to request construction funding through the 2021-2024 Pedestrian and Bicycle Program fund in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which we just learned was successful in the amount of $540,000. This aligns with the current engineers’ estimate. Public Works reviewed, and is comfortable with the estimate. Until a project is bid, we won’t know the exact costs.
Project History
• In June 2016, Agency and Public Works staff met to talk about the condition of the highway. At that time, one fence post was leaning over the bluff edge and another one was on the beach below.
• September 2016, Agency presented Public Works with estimated design layout of the sidewalk, showing a varied sidewalk width (from 10’ to 6’) depending on the bluff erosion.
• October 2016, Agency requested ODOT repairs of the section of highway in order to design/build sidewalk.
• In 2017, ODOT staff reviewed this section of Highway 101 and made a recommendation for full slope protection for 100-year fix, or an alternative soil nail wall. ODOT Maintenance does not consider this section of highway degradation an emergency, despite their own recommendation.
• In June 2018, Agency staff made state elected officials and the Governor’s Regional Solutions Team Coordinator aware of the project status.
• In March 2019, staff met with ODOT to discuss possible solutions to moving the project forward.
• ODOT has not made possible any partnership funding on this project, design, engineering, or construction, at this time and cannot promise future funding. ODOT has said they are glad to see alternatives are being considered and are open to reviewing alternate design options.
• October 2019, staff met with the Governor’s Regional Solutions Team to make them aware of the updated project status. ODOT Team Member requested a proposal from the Agency for project next steps.
• November 2019, staff received approval from the Agency to modify the scope for design/engineering to include additional studies for considerations on design approach.
• June 2021, change in design direction based on engineering discussions with ODOT and City Public Works.
• February 2022, design consultant submitted plans to ODOT for preliminary review/comment.
• April 2022, design/engineering contract updated to simplify design and include contract administration services.
• July 2022, Public Works and UR staff gave final approval of design submittal to ODOT for review and permit request.
• August 2022, ODOT received final design review request.
• September 2022, ODOT comments received by consultant and staff.
• February 2023, ODOT review of final plans completed.
Local Agency Agreement
Public Works has summarized the noteworthy points in the Agreement between the City and ODOT:
1. City agrees to deliver the project, and
2. Any costs over the estimate of $540,000 will need to be covered by the City. This poses some risk but the benefits to project completion outweigh that risk.
This is a partnership project where the URA has paid for the design/engineering/permitting with Public Works input and support, and Public Works will oversee bidding and construction, with some assistance from outside consultants.
If the project bidding process shows a significant increase to the project beyond the ODOT construction funding, and additional funds are needed, both City and remaining Urban Renewal Agency funds for the ‘Year 2000 Development Plan’ Area will be considered. The project will move forward as soon as possible with the goal of completion in 2023.
The Lincoln City Council's public session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the City Council Chambers, 3rd floor, Lincoln City Hall, 801 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
