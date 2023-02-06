Would you like to see Lincoln City celebrate the new state and federal holiday of Juneteenth? Are you interested in participating in the planning and management of a Juneteenth event, in partnership with the City of Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Cultural Center?

If so, you’re invited to join an ad hoc Juneteenth committee. The first meeting is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at City Hall. Individuals, students, teachers, service clubs, business owners and other interested parties are invited to attend.

Juneteenth Meeting

The meeting will, be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Third Floor, 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
0
0
0
0
2

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.