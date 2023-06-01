The Department of Land Conservation and Development’s Oregon Coastal Management Program (OCMP) is teaming up with various organizations in the coastal and valley regions to co-host a series of presentations about Oregon’s unique beach and dune environments.
The series continues throughout the summer. Everyone is welcome to attend.
During the presentations, information will be shared about the importance of Oregon’s beaches and dunes and how they have changed over time.
The beaches and dunes of the Oregon coast make up about 72% (or 262 miles) of the coastline and have undergone intense periods of change over the last 100 years, due to both natural and human-caused processes. Factors contributing to change include the rapid expansion of non-native beach grasses; development and management activities in foredune areas; rising sea levels and increased storm activity; and substantial shoreline changes around estuaries controlled by jetties.
The presentation will dive into some of these changes, while highlighting the many benefits of Oregon’s beaches and dunes. Beaches and dunes provide a buffer against erosion and flooding, store blue carbon, and provide essential habitat.
An overview of the state policies aimed at protecting the values of beaches and dunes, as well as reducing exposure of people and development to coastal hazards will also be discussed.
OCMP invites community members to attend any of these in-person presentations. Each meeting will follow a similar agenda. Additional event details can be found at the Oregon King Tides website at
Oregon is one of 34 states to have a nationally recognized Coastal Management Program established by the Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972. The Oregon Coastal Management Program aims to protect coastal and ocean resources, and ensure livable, resilient communities on the Oregon Coast.
The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development is the lead agency in the coastal program network, which also includes 11 state agencies and 42 city and county governments.
