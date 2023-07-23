Public Meetings

ODFW’s marine fisheries managers are hosting a series of meetings along the Oregon Coast to ask anglers and others to weigh in on the upcoming Pacific halibut and bottonfish season.

 Courtesy

Pacific halibut and bottomfish are two popular recreational ocean fisheries, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is looking for public input on the 2024 seasons.

ODFW’s marine fisheries managers are hosting a series of meetings Aug. 1 – 3 along the coast to ask anglers and others to weigh in on the upcoming season. Information presented at the meetings will be available in late July on the ODFW recreational Pacific halibut and bottomfish bottomfish webpages.

