Pacific halibut and bottomfish are two popular recreational ocean fisheries, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is looking for public input on the 2024 seasons.
ODFW’s marine fisheries managers are hosting a series of meetings Aug. 1 – 3 along the coast to ask anglers and others to weigh in on the upcoming season. Information presented at the meetings will be available in late July on the ODFW recreational Pacific halibut and bottomfish bottomfish webpages.
Recreational Pacific halibut:
ODFW manages Pacific halibut in partnership with the Pacific Fishery Management Council (Council) and National Marine Fisheries Service. ODFW gives the Council the public’s input for consideration in setting Pacific halibut seasons and regulations at their September meeting.
The Council set allocations for the 2024 recreational bottomfish fishery. ODFW will review those at the public meetings and asks for input on season structures based on the allocations. This input is then given to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for consideration in setting the 2024 sport bottomfish season at their Dec. 15 meeting.
Newport: 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, ODFW Marine Resources Program office, 2040 SE Marine Science Dr. Virtual option available.
Brookings: 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Chetco Community Public Library, 405 Alder Str.
Winchester Bay: 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Winchester Bay Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way.
Aug. 1 optional virtual information:
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Meeting ID: 287 162 847 736
Phone Conference ID: 582 566 70#
+1 503-446-4951,,58256670# United States, Portland
Phone Conference ID: 582 566 70#
Find a local number | Reset PIN
Learn More | Meeting options
Information presented at the meetings will be available in late July on the ODFW recreational Pacific halibut and bottomfish webpages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.