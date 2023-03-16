A new effort begins today across Oregon to help businesses prepare for an active shooter or other mass casualty event.

Mass Casualty Impact Series

The Mass Casualty Impact and Recovery seminar series will be held every third Thursday from March through November on Microsoft Teams live events.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with federal, state and private sector entities, is launching a Mass Casualty Impact and Recovery virtual seminar series from 9-10:30 a.m. March 16.

