A 40-foot sperm whale remained beached in the sand at Astoria Monday morning, Jan. 16.

Beached Whale

This 40-foot sperm whale was found beached along the North Oregon Coast at Astoria. In the background is the Peter Iredale ship wreck.

The large whale was spotted in the surf near the wreck of the Peter Iredale Saturday at Fort Stevens State Park.

