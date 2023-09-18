Clean Up

A volunteer clears debris from Neahkanie Beach in Tillamook County.

 Courtesy

From Sept. 9 through Sept.17, families, neighbors, community organizations, and individual nature enthusiasts across Oregon joined the 2023 SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup in partnership with Subaru of Portland.

More than 1,500 volunteers came together to clean up litter and debris, remove invasive plant species, and restore natural habitats across Oregon's beaches, waterways, and neighborhoods.

