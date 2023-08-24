Big Creeks Dam Project

The city has known that the dams could fail during a seismic event since 2010, and more recent inspections have shown the problem is worsening. Yet, a long-term solution is extremely costly and beyond what the city’s residents could afford without significant government funding, the city's release states.

After more than a decade of planning, the City of Newport’s Big Creek Dams Project is set to kick off its detailed design phase.

This significant development in the project is enabled by $4 million in initial funding from the Oregon State Lottery funds, according to a release from the City of Newport.

