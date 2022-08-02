The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is expected to renew discussions concerning a bilingual pay policy at the board's regular public meeting Aug. 3.

The purpose of the policy is to enhance service delivery and communication to all community members through language and cultural competency, the policy states. The policy applies to all full time and part-time employees.

