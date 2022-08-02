The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is expected to renew discussions concerning a bilingual pay policy at the board's regular public meeting Aug. 3.
The purpose of the policy is to enhance service delivery and communication to all community members through language and cultural competency, the policy states. The policy applies to all full time and part-time employees.
David Collier, director of Lincoln County Human Resources, said this is a formalized policy for bilingual pay. What the county was paying was behind what some other places were paying.
“There’s a new requirement that’s coming out in regard to House Bill 2359 that changes the requirements for health care interpreting services,” Collier said. “We added those designations. Those are the certified medical interpreter and the qualified medical interpreter.”
Certified designation includes those who are bilingual in both speaking and writing. Qualified designation is just written. The county currently has around three individuals working toward the qualified designation. Those certified would receive more for reaching that next step. The county has a total of 15 people that are receiving the medical stipend.
An employee whose position is not designated as bilingual may request to take the language proficiency test with the approval of the department head and the human resources director. An employee receiving proficiency-based pay must be willing to use and apply verbal and written language skills as requested by the supervisor.
Commission Chair Claire Hall said this policy is an important step for bilingual employees.
The policy will be on the consent calendar at the next meeting.
