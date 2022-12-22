Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the Newport docks as a fire spread through one of the moored vessels.

Boat Fire

A deckhand checking on the boat opened the door to the cabin and smoke poured out, according to a release from Newport Fire.

Newport Fire Department was dispatched to the marine fire at 7:16 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, onboard the fishing vessel Nordic Valor.

