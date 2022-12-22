Heavy smoke could be seen from the Newport docks as a fire spread through one of the moored vessels.
Heavy smoke could be seen from the Newport docks as a fire spread through one of the moored vessels.
Newport Fire Department was dispatched to the marine fire at 7:16 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, onboard the fishing vessel Nordic Valor.
A deckhand checking on the boat opened the door to the cabin and smoke poured out, according to a release from Newport Fire.
The first arriving engine found the vessel filled with smoke and heat. Zero visibility and difficult access to the fire resulted in a longer fight to expose and extinguish all of the fire. The fire started in the galley area of the vessel and was burning in hidden voids between the inner walls and the outer hull.
Newport Fire responded with two engines, a tender, and command staff. Newport Fire was assisted on scene by command personnel and a 47 foot motor lifeboat from USGC Station Yaquina Bay, Engine and crews from Toledo Fire, Depoe Bay Fire, Seal Rock Fire and Central Coast Fire.
Additional command staff responded from Depoe Bay Fire and Pacific West Ambulance. Newport Fire was also assisted by the Newport Police Department and Newport Public Works Department. Pacific West provided an ambulance for medical standby.
The fire was under investigation as of Thursday, Dec. 22, by the US Coast Guard and the Lincoln County Fire Investigation Team.
Marine Fires are extremely dangerous for firefighters. During 2022 local departments have been undergoing advanced training on fighting shipboard fires.
"This training paid off today and as a result there were no injuries during firefighting operations," the release states. "The department extends its best wishes to the boat’s crew who were preparing for crab season."
(0) comments
