Representatives of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will be in Newport Wednesday, June 15, to hear public comment on the call areas identified for offshore wind energy development off Oregon’s southern and central coast. Attendees are also invited to comment on the process through which BOEM will determine the future of offshore wind.
The public meeting will be held at the Best Western Agate Beach from 8 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be facilitated by Heather Mann, executive director of Midwater Trawlers Cooperative. Any individual who wishes to share a comment for the public record is encouraged to attend.
BOEM is part of the U.S. Department of Interior and is the agency that manages all offshore development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.