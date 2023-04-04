$25M Engine Program

The OSFM Engine Program is a part of the agency’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, launched in 2021. The initiative is part of a multi-pronged approach to prepare, prevent, and respond to wildfires. The goal of Response Ready Oregon is to attack fires while they are small and keep them away from communities.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Depoe Bay Fire Rural Fire Protection District, and Tillamook Fire are inline to receive a new type 3 or type 6 engine, or a water tender to boost firefighting capacity.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced awards for its $25 million Engine Program. Across Oregon, 76 local fire service agencies have been selected to receive the new equipment.

