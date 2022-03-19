Lincoln City-area residents now have improved access to a convenient 10-cent beverage container redemption option thanks to the arrival of a new BottleDrop Green and Blue Bag drop location at the Lincoln City Safeway, located at 4101 NW Logan Road.
“Oregon’s Bottle Bill remains one of the most successful recycling programs in the world,” said State Sen. Dick Anderson. “I advocated strongly to get the BottleDrop network expanded to Lincoln City so that area residents and local nonprofits can enjoy easy access to a modern and convenient bulk redemption option.”
Through the Green and Blue Bag programs, individuals (via Green Bags) and nonprofits (via Blue Bags) can conveniently redeem containers in bulk, placing metal, plastic and glass containers all in the same bags and dropping them off at any BottleDrop bag drop location in Oregon, instead of redeeming them one container at a time. Customers place unique QR code bag tag stickers onto their bags, which associate the contents of those bags with the customer’s BottleDrop account. Bags are counted and credited to customer accounts within seven days –and often more quickly.
“We couldn’t be happier to bring this new container redemption option to Lincoln City, making recycling bottles and cans easier than ever for our customers in the area,” said Randy Alimossy, the store director at Lincoln City Safeway. “We are dedicated to preserving the planet as part of our day-to-day business, and this new amenity will contribute to progress on our sustainability goals.”
Existing BottleDrop account holders can now use this new bag drop location just like they currently use the bag drop doors at any of the other 83 (and growing) BottleDrop network drop locations (like the Redemption Center in Newport). New customers can sign up for a BottleDrop account online, through the mobile app (search for “BottleDrop Account” in the App Store or on Google Play), or through the BottleDrop kiosk located inside the Lincoln City Safeway. Green Bags are available for sale at Safeway, and customers can print their bag tag stickers at the store’s BottleDrop kiosk as well.
Nonprofits and their supporters can also participate, supercharging their bottle and can fundraising drives through the Blue Bag Program. The Blue Bag program allows nonprofits to set up fundraising accounts with BottleDrop and distribute Blue Bags to their supporters. Just like the Green Bag program, fundraisers are given unique bag tag QR code stickers to place on their bags, which ensure that the funds from those containers are credited to the nonprofit’s BottleDrop account.
BottleDrop is operated by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which introduced the bulk Green and Blue Bag redemption program in Oregon in 2010 as a convenient and efficient bottle and can recycling option. The program has grown each year since, with more than 800,000 BottleDrop account holders and over 4,700 Oregon nonprofits returning more than 11 million Green and Blue Bags in 2021. Lincoln City Safeway is the 84th bag drop location in BottleDrop’s statewide network.
“BottleDrop makes recycling quick, clean and efficient. We have really enjoyed the convenience of the Green and Blue Bag programs at the Newport Redemption Center, and I’ve been working to get them to Lincoln City as well,” said State Representative David Gomberg. “I’m very excited for our residents in North Lincoln and South Tillamook, who will now have access to the bag programs much closer to home."
How does BottleDrop’s Green Bag system work?
Oregonians who have a BottleDrop account can purchase approved Green Bags for a small fee. In Lincoln City, Green Bags are available for purchase at the BottleDrop kiosk inside the Safeway store. Account holders can also print bag tag labels with QR codes linking their bags to their accounts at the kiosk.
Customers then fill the bags with redeemable bottles and cans and drop them off at any of the 84 (and growing) BottleDrop Bag drop locations statewide. BottleDrop will count the contents and credit the account within seven days. There are a number of convenient ways account holders can spend their redemption funds:
- Withdraw them for cash at the Lincoln City Safeway or any BottleDrop kiosk;
- Get an extra 20% by using their funds to shop with store credit at the Lincoln City Safeway through the BottleDrop Plus program;
- Save for education by linking their BottleDrop Account with an Oregon College Savings Plan Account; or,
- Donate to a charity of their choice through BottleDrop Give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.