The Yaquina bay Bridge is back open following a fatal shooting investigation.

Police Investigation

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies assisted Newport Police in closing the Yaquina Bay Bridge during the fatal shooting investigation.

At approximately, 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Newport Police Department (NPD) officers were dispatched to a possible shooting on the Yaquina Bay Bridge.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.