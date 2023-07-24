Tillamook County
Country Media, Inc.

Do you use OR 131 – the Netarts Highway – between Tillamook and U.S. 101 and Netarts, Oceanside or Cape Meares? If so, please plan ahead!

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be closing the bridge over the Tillamook River on OR 131 in the mornings to early afternoon each day during the week of July 31-Aug. 4 for repairs to the bridge.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you agree that vehicle access to the ocean beaches should be prohibited?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.