Do you use OR 131 – the Netarts Highway – between Tillamook and U.S. 101 and Netarts, Oceanside or Cape Meares? If so, please plan ahead!
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be closing the bridge over the Tillamook River on OR 131 in the mornings to early afternoon each day during the week of July 31-Aug. 4 for repairs to the bridge.
ODOT crews will be replacing one of the piles – the large poles supporting the bridge – that has deteriorated.
The work is scheduled to will start by closing the bridge at 7 a.m. Monday, July 31, and target reopening it at about 1 p.m. that day. Then ODOT will close the bridge for work from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 4.
ODOT expects to finish the repairs by Friday afternoon, but reopening times may vary each day.
If you need to travel between U.S. 101 and Netarts, Oceanside or Cape Meares, ODOT has a detour available for passenger cars:
- Use Burton Road between the Netarts Highway and Tillamook River Road south of Tillamook.
Any time you travel in Oregon, visit Tripcheck.com while you plan your trip and just before you hit the road for the latest traffic, work zone and weather information.
