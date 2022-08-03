Two local multi-million dollar bridge repair projects that began in the fall of 2018 in Lincoln City are nearing competition, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOR).
D River Bridge
Crews were scheduled to replace the protective surface material on the D River bridge this week.
The work was to have begun start Tuesday, Aug. 2 and is estimated to be finishing on Thursday, Aug. 4. Crews are working nights. Expect construction noise and lane closures starting at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
ODOT estimates completing the project by installing the permanent striping by Aug. 11.
Schooner Creek Bridge
ODOT estimate applying permanent striping and completing the project on the bridge by Aug. 11.
The D River Bridge work included:
Extensive concrete repair
Establishing electrical continuity for the cathodic protection system (protecting the structure from corrosion)
Applied zinc anode that the current flows through to protect the bridge structure from corrosion
Bridge deck strengthening with titanium bar reinforcement
New railing
New sidewalk
Protective deck overlay
Electrical portion of cathodic protection system
Sidewalk overlay
Paving and striping
The Schooner Creek Bridge work included:
New bearings
Bridge deck strengthening with titanium reinforcement
Concrete repairs
New railing
Protective deck overlay
Paving and striping
Sidewalk overlay
The local work is part of a series of bridge cathodic protection projects along the coast. Each is designed to keep the structure in service for years to come.
According to ODOT, the projects have taken extensive time because:
D River had extensive damage that could only be repaired in small segments to maintain the structural integrity of the bridge.
Zinc anode application can only be done during specific environmental conditions, and the weather changes frequently on the coast.
Establishing the electrical continuity can be difficult and tedious, but it is essential.
When the two projects began, ODOT estimated the costs for the D River Bridge to be $3,324,344 and work for the Schooner Creek Bridge was estimated to be $2,613,276.
