On Wednesday, February 10, Lincoln City Police Officers observed a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed and running stop signs on NW 36th St., a residential neighborhood.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclist, but the motorcyclist sped away on N Hwy 101, quickly accelerating to over 70 mph. LCPD officers discontinued the pursuit due to public safety concerns.
Shortly after, officers found the same motorcyclist stopped on NE 18th Pl. and another traffic stop was attempted. Again, the motorcyclist sped off and the pursuit was not continued.
A few minutes later, officers located the suspect stopped in the Surftides Hotel parking lot and another traffic stop was attempted. The suspect attempted to evade police again, but found himself driving down a dead end parking lot nearby.
The motorcyclist turned around, and while attempting to flee again, drove into an LCPD patrol vehicle causing minor damage before running into another parked vehicle in the same parking lot. The impact with the parked vehicle disabled the motorcycle and caused significant damage to the parked vehicle.
The suspect driver abandoned his motorcycle and began running away on foot, but only made it a short distance before a taser was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries during this incident, LCPD says.
The suspect was subsequently identified as Jeremy Lee Boone, 39, of Chico, Calif. During the incident investigation officers observed indicators of Boone being under the influence of intoxicants. He was transported to LCPD where tests showed his blood alcohol content to be over two times the legal limit for operating a vehicle.
Boone was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on charges of Elude Police by Vehicle x3, Elude Police by Foot, Felony DUII, Reckless Driving, Hit & Run x2, Interfering with Police and Criminal Mischief II x2. His bail was set at $305,000.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
