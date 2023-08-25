Broadband Funding

Lincoln County will share a portion of $25.7M for enhanced broadband services.

Four Oregon counties will receive a combined $25.7 million from the USDA Rural Development’s ReConnect program to bring broadband to homes and businesses in the Mid-Valley and Central Coast and Mid-Valley.

Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the funding Aug. 24. Wyden has advocated for expanding rural broadband access by successfully pushing the Department of Commerce to fix out-of-date maps to include more than 48,000 additional unserved locations in Oregon.

