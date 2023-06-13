City officials say Lincoln City is experiencing a massing, $36.1 million housing boom.
Ten projects are underway that represent a mix of affordable and other housing options.
“This is very unusual, it had not happened like this in a very long time,” Lincoln City Planning and Community Development Director Anne Marie Skinner said.
The changing of the city’s building codes to remove impediments to the develop of housing and changes in state law removement impediments to affordable housing have led to the building boom in Lincoln City, according to Skinner.
“Also, the city is working to have private-public partnerships with nonprofits in doing what the city can do as far as contributing city-owned land, deferring system development charges, and doing no property tax exceptions, to meet the housing demand,” she said.
Skinner said Lincoln City needs the affordable housing for the middle-income workers and for the overall workforce and more market-rate housing is expected. She adds that the housing boom is impacting the entire city.
“It is making it more livable,” she said. “Because in order to live here you need a dwelling. So, if there are no dwellings available it is not livable at all. By providing more dwelling units, whether they are houses or apartments, or duplexes, we are making it more livable by providing places for people to live.”
Below are the current Lincoln City building projects and the value of each.
1. The Lofts (conversion of movie theater to 38 apartment units)
$3,500,000
Market-rate housing
2. Taft Bldg D (3 apartment units and one office space between Anchor Inn and Surfwood Manor on west side of Hwy 101)
$459,508
Market-rate housing
3. Wecoma Place (44 apartment units at NE 29th)
$5,079,897
Affordable housing
4. North Haven (conversion of hotel to studio apartments)
$641,500
Market-rate housing
5. South Haven (conversion of hotel to studio apartments)
$542,260
Market-rate housing
6. Sam Apartments (2611 NE West Devils Lake Road – 18 units)
$3,500,000
Market-rate housing
7. Ebb Street Lofts 1 (4-plex at 916 SW 48th)
$844,730
Market-rate housing
8. Ebb Street Lofts 2 (4-plex at 918 SW 48th)
$844,730
Market-rate housing
9. Ebb Street Lofts 3 (4-plex at 920 SW 48th)
$844,730
Market-rate housing
10. IHI Affordable housing (107 apartment units at NE 25th)
$20,781,756
Affordable housing
