City officials say Lincoln City is experiencing a massing, $36.1 million housing boom.

Hillside Housing

This is the site at NE 29th Street for a three-story 44-unit apartment complex being constructed along a hillside adjacent to Highway 101.
5-Acre Site

Work began last fall to clear a nearly 5-acre site just off Highway 101 in northeast Lincoln City for a 107-unit affordable housing project.

Ten projects are underway that represent a mix of affordable and other housing options.

