Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

State Rep. David Gomberg (D-Central Coast) has presented a bipartisan rural infrastructure package proposal that builds off of the successful $100 million package passed this year by the Oregon Legislature, according to a release from Oregon House Majority Office.

The 2023 proposal would help bolster rural entrepreneurial opportunities, expand rural workforce housing capacity, and support critical agriculture, natural resources, and outdoor recreation ventures.

Buiding Community

The rural infrastructure package proposal was during a meeting with the House Interim Committee on Economic Development and Small Business Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Salem.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you like or dislike the new artwork outside the Lincoln City Cultural Center?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.