Wild horses
Photo: Metro Creative

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments for three new proposed research projects focused on developing better, longer-lasting fertility control methods for managing and protecting wild horse herds on public lands.

“Developing humane, safe, effective and long-lasting fertility control methods for wild horses is a top priority for the BLM,” said Dr. David Jenkins, BLM assistant director for Resources and Planning. “I encourage all interested members of the public to review this preliminary environmental assessment and submit comments about these proposed projects.”

