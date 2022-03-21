Lincoln County deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress just after 3 a.m. Monday, March 21 at a residence on NW Curtis Street in Seal Rock.
According to the sheriff’s office, upon arrival it was determined that the suspect, later identified as Joshua Stephen Preble, from the state of Washington, threatened the complainant after breaking into her residence. After being threatened, the complainant jumped from a second story window to evade the suspect, injuring herself in the process.
An additional Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy responding to the crime scene and located a man matching the description of the suspect walking south on Hwy 10. The subject, Joshua Preble, was detained then returned to the scene where he was confirmed to be the suspect in this case.
Responding medical personnel transported the complainant/victim in this incident to the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in the City of Newport for treatment of injuries received as she evaded Joshua Preble, the sheriff’s office said.
Further investigation identified multiple residences in the immediate area that showed signs of forced entry consistent with the actions taken by Joshua Preble.
Preble was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the following:
Burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, menacing, attempt to commit crime, and fugitive regarding a valid warrant for his arrest out of the state of Washington.
Bail for Preble is currently set at $1,165,000.
