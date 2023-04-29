The Oregon coast has its fair share of stunning beaches, spectacular geological formations, and awe-inspiring forests, but it is also home to coastal communities and a rich brewery scene. Two of the prominent fixtures in this scene are Pelican Brewing Company, based in Pacific City, and Beachcrest Brewing Company, in Lincoln Beach.
Pelican Brewing built over time
Pelican Brewing Company is a longstanding member of the coastal brewing scene. It started in 1995 when majority owners Mary Jones and Jeff Schons teamed up with novice commercial brewer Darron Welch. After meeting at a brewing conference in the summer of 1995, Jones and Schons hired Welch as head brewer. Welch is now a co-owner and brewmaster for the Pelican Brewing Company, but it all started now more than 20 years ago.
“We eventually sat down, and had a series of interviews, and they hired me. I was very green, new to the industry, but so were they, and that was the start of it,” Welch said.
After renovating the property they had bought in Pacific City, they opened their original location at 33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr under the name Pelican Public Brewery in 1996. That location is still open to this day, and they have expanded to Siletz Bay, Cannon Beach, and they have a production brewery in Tillamook.
Pelican has established itself well in the market, according to Welch. Beak Breaker is their top-selling beer and is widely distributed in Oregon, Washington, and even Idaho. Within their actual locations, the Kiwanda Cream Ale is their most popular. It was actually the first seasonal beer they offered, but after seeing how popular it was, it became a full-time beer in 1998.
Much of the beer seen outside their establishments comes from their Tillamook brewery. Their brewpub locations in Siletz Bay, Pacific City, serve as “innovation centers.”
“For the craft beer customer who wants to see what’s new and different, the brewpubs are where it’s at,” Welch said. “That’s where all those small-batch things are created. They won’t get distributed outside of our own brewpubs oftentimes.”
These limited brews give customers of the brewpubs a unique selection that can’t be found elsewhere, according to Welch. When Pelican Brewing company first opened, it started with a 15-barrel system, and they had four 15-barrel fermenters.
“We opened the doors with four beers that we intended to do full-time, and shortly after opening, we released our first seasonal beer,” Welch said. “So we had five beers. Five beers on. One place. That was pretty good stuff in 1996. You have to remember that the beer market back then was so different than what it is now.”
One of the missions Pelican Brewing had from the outset was to “try and offer as broad a range of beers” to their customers. They had a broad range of customers, from beer enthusiasts to families looking for a nice place to hang out near the beach.
“Part of our earliest mission was to reach out to those customers and show them, ‘here is some of what the world of beer can be,’ it doesn’t have to be exclusively fizzy and yellow,” Welch said. “There’s a wide variety of strengths and colors and textures. So we tried to offer that from the earliest days.”
Scaling up and process
After expanding its location in Pacific City, Welch and Pelican Brewing Company sought to increase production and secured a larger brewing location in Tillamook. This addition doubled the brewing size from 15 barrels to 30. Currently, Pelican Brewing Company brews on a 90-barrel system at the Tillamook site. A 90-barrel batch is the equivalent of 200 kegs.
“As a brewery grows, the systems that you develop as a brew pub are no longer as scalable, so you have to create new systems to reach those new production goals while still maintaining the quality standards that you started with or improving the quality standards. So it’s a very hands-on process,” Welch said.
The newest location at Siletz Bay has the same brewing system as their original Pacific City establishment. While Tillamook provides much of its wholesale beers, each site has its own systems to support product innovation and production of its core beers. Pelican Brewing Company’s lineup of beers has expanded from its original five to 14 different beers.
“We’ve got 14 that are part of the year-round lineup. Plus, we have small-batch, experimental, and seasonal, and some barrel-aged beers on top of that,” Welch said. “So, these days, most of our locations need at least 20 taps just to try and keep most things on most of the time.”
Since the beginning, Welch has worked with ownership to design versatile beer lineups. Welch’s process takes many factors into account.
“So we really try to design flavor first, and then work backward to, ‘okay, if these are the goals, what ingredients do we use? What process do we use?’ so we’re really kind of describing the beer before we’ve ever test batched anything, before we’ve even rubbed some Hopps, or done some mini mashes of different types of malt,” Welch said. “So that has equipped us to be really focused about what’s the intent of each product project that we’re designing for.”
After the conceptual goals have been decided, test batches are brewed. Welch doesn’t have a favorite part of the process but appreciates each step of the brewing process to the final product. As they test the new products, they adjust to ensure the brews meet their goals.
According to Welch, Pelican beers have a distinct characteristic that sets them apart. Welch prides himself and Pelican Brewing Company on their versatility and drinkability.
“Our beers have always, we’ve always designed beers with drinkability, crisp, refreshing finish, great aromatic presentation,” Welch said. “We’ve always focused on that clean, refreshing, great finishing beers.”
Welch said he wants readers to know that each location offers great spaces and that they’d love for people to visit.
“That Siletz Bay brew pub, that’s a pretty neat location, you definitely want to catch the sunset from that patio,” Welch said.
Beachcrest Brewery
Beachcrest Brewing Company is located at 7755 N. Highway 101 in Gleneden Beach. Owners Matt and Amy White came from Colorado and wanted to bring a piece of the Colorado brewing culture to the Oregon coast. Amy and Matt started coming to the Oregon coast to visit family over 20 years ago, and they fell in love with the area but thought something was missing.
“When we would come out here, we were like, ‘I wonder why there isn’t like a Denver-style brewery here,’ where it’s like that vibe that we always really liked, where it was like just the taproom, the small brewery, the big variety of beers, the kind of hang out, you know, almost coffee shop kind of vibe that you get from some of those places,” Matt White said.
Matt and Amy’s brewery started as a dream. Matt and Amy White were teachers and musicians in Colorado but spent much time on the Oregon coast during their free time. Eventually, they decided to make the leap, and move from Colorado to the coast full-time.
They wanted to start a brewery and spent about nine months looking for properties where they could start their business. They settled on a space in the Salishan Marketplace in Gleneden Beach. Matt White had been experimenting as a homebrewer, but they acquired a brewing system from a person in Redmond and began demoing.
Building from the ground up
They started brewing with a three-and-a-half barrel system. Matt described it as a ‘nano sized’ operation, but their goal was always to expand.
“Our vision for Beachcrest was always to have big variety of beers. Well, I mean relatively big; like, right now, we have 14 on tap or something. I think we opened with six, with our goal being 12, and then we’ve added a few more,” White said. “But like a good number of beers, and variety in those beers too.”
For Matt, going for variety was important for his vision. Initially, Matt wanted to start small and give himself time to experiment with his recipes and processes. With the small system, Matt said their first-year open began New Year’s Eve in 2018. The operation did reasonably well, and they started by offering just beer. After just over a year in operation, the pandemic hit in February 2020.
“I was stoked that we that little more than a year of business to get our name and our brand out there because, fortunately, during COVID, we had enough local support,” Matt White said. “For a while we did really limited hours and just opened one door, put a desk in front of it, and just sold growler fills.”
During the pandemic, Beachcrest began to work on offering packaged products for purchase. Matt did bottle filling and canning on a smaller scope to diversify how people could purchase Beachcrest’s beer. The Beachcrest also secured grant money to revamp their outdoor patio to include a large tent so they could still offer business while hurdling various COVID regulations about outdoor seating.
Because they were doing well during COVID, Beachcrest expanded its space in the building and scaled up its brewing operation. After their expansion, White doubled their brewing capacity to a seven-barrel brewing system in their newly acquired space. The expansion also enabled the pub to add a kitchen.
“Since we built the brewery, then we built a kitchen where the brewery previously was. We built this open kitchen and put a wood fire pizza oven in there,” White said. “That’s clearly a good compliment to beer. Pizza and beer, you know.”
According to Matt, the crust and sauce for the pizza are homemade and give the customers a handcrafted feel, and this desire also applies to their brewing approach. Matt wants people to get a unique experience when people come to Beachcrest Brewing Company.
“I’m a big fan of historical styles. For me, my go-to’s are always lagers usually. My favorite style is Helles Lager, like a Bavarian-style Helles Lager or Pilsner. But I also like Belgian Trappist styles and things like that,” Matt said. “We kind of try to do styles from everywhere. But we also know that the majority of people want to drink a hazy IPA or a West Coast IPA, so we still make that stuff, and I still really like the versions that we do, and I’m stoked about them, but I’m personally more inspired by the kind of cool either historical stuff or the kind of weird new stuff... We try to offer something unique.”
As a brewer, Matt focuses on finding consistency with how his beers turn out. Matt had a hand in every part of the brewing process when he started. Now, he’s able to do more of the work efficiently with the more extensive brewing system they have now.
Brewing styles
Matt and Beachcrest like to balance brewing traditional-style beers and experimental brews. Each summer, they release a milkshake IPA called the Strawberry Milkshake IPA. In the fall, they release a Pumpkin Porter. Matt has also experimented with brewing sours in the summer. White also has brought some of the influence of Colorado to the coast in the form of “Chile Beers.”
“Beers that have hatched green chiles in them, or jalapeños and stuff. A little bit of heat, you know, that was always really popular,” White said. “One of our core beers is called the ‘Mole Stout.’ It’s based off of Mole that they make in Mexico. So it’s like chocolate and cinnamon and peppers, and those flavors kind of coming together.”
Regarding the profile of his beers, Matt says that he sees their beer styles on a sliding scale.
“So I would say like 70% of what I do is pretty in the box. And then maybe like 20% is like a little outside, and then like that other 10%, I get to do really weird stuff,” White said.
Since their move, Amy and Matt White have been very content with the community and their decision to start their brewery.
“We’re really so stoked to be able to do this for a living and live out here. We have like no regrets,” Matt White said. “ It’s been pretty much all good all the way.”
