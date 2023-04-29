The Oregon coast has its fair share of stunning beaches, spectacular geological formations, and awe-inspiring forests, but it is also home to coastal communities and a rich brewery scene. Two of the prominent fixtures in this scene are Pelican Brewing Company, based in Pacific City, and Beachcrest Brewing Company, in Lincoln Beach.

Pelican Brewing built over time

The Original Pelican

The Original Pelican Brewing Company is located at 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City.
Beachcrest Brewing Company

Beachcrest Brewing Company is located at 7755 N. Highway 101 in Gleneden Beach.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you be voting in the May 16 Election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.