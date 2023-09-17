McKay’s Market has acquired the JC Market on N Coast Highway in Newport.
McKay’s representative Kevin Murray said the acquisition was completed Sept. 1.
“We plan on doing some updating to the store in the first quarter of 2024,” he said. “New produce and frozen food cases will be the first things we look at upgrading, with the rest of the perimeter cases following that.”
The market is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
McKay’s currently operates 11 locations with the addition of the Newport location, including a McKay’s on Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
McKay’s Market has been a staple of the Oregon Coast since first opening in Coos Bay in 1947. Employing more than 300 with seasonal increases each year.
“Our company is dedicated to its employees and the community they serve” a release from the business states. “McKay’s Market is excited to carry on many of the values JC Market and be a part of the Newport Community. McKay’s Market is 100% employee owned and managers have been with the company on average over 25 years.”
McKay’s is actively involved in many community events and fundraisers, including McKay’s annual golf tournament, which raises money for food banks in the towns that are served by the grocery business. The business also gives back over $25,000 each holiday season, which is divided evenly between stores.
“There's a reason why we are often called 'The Friendliest Store in Town.’ Everything we've accomplished is because of our employees and community,” the release states.
Murray said McKay’s has a unique branding that encourages its sustainability and growth.
“We are known for our Meat Bonanzas, we run them the first two weeks of the month Thursday through Saturday,” Murray said. “We will be the friendliest store in town.”
As for the future, Murray said McKay’s will continue to look for new locations.
“As long as they fit our geological footprint,” he said. “We want to stay on the coastal areas as much as possible.”
Background
Kenneth McKay opened the first McKay’s Market grocery store on 7th and Central in Coos Bay. In 1987, Kenneth retired and passed the reins to his son, Chuck, who became controlling owner and CEO a few years later. Chuck considered employee ownership to be one of the greatest aspects of his legacy, and it is still reflected in our tagline: “Oregon-Grown, Employee-Owned.” Chuck retired in 2013, passing the company on to current CEO, Bill Caldwell. In 2016, the company expanded its Employee Stock Option Plan, becoming 100% ESOP-owned and restructuring our Board of Directors.
To reach the McKay’s Market in Newport, call 541-265-6641.
