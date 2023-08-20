Gamers rejoice, a “happy place to play” is up and running in Lincoln City.
Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild, located at 3026 NE Highway 101 #4 in Lincoln City, is operated by husband-and-wife duo, Josh Meyer and Myranda Kelly. The couple first started their business in Veneta, where they operated it for around two years before moving to Lincoln City.
The couple said they had outgrown their 300-square-foot space in Veneta which they shared with a friend’s coffee shop. At first, they had first looked in Newport for a store location, while they lived in Lincoln City, however they were able to acquire a 1,500-square-foot space in Lincoln City and purchase a home in Otis.
Store description
The couple describes the game store as a one-stop shop for those who love tabletop games. They sell everything from board games and trading card games, like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon, to hobby supplies and specialty dice.
“We do a lot of war games like Warhammer and Shatterpoint, that’s a Star Wars game, which included tons of modeling and painting,” Meyer said.
While at the store, you can also sign up to take some art classes with Myranda Kelly where she will walk you through all the basics, or more advanced techniques, for painting miniatures.
Kelly commission paints Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) miniatures and Warhammer miniatures, teaches people typically from the junior high level all the way up to adults how to paint the small pieces.
The store offers a library of games and gaming supplies for people to use and the space for to play them. The store also has Dungeons & Dragons reference books, scenery, maps, and so much more.
“We have a huge play space where people can come in and we host different game nights for trading card games, role-playing games, and board games night where we just open up different board games and just play,” Meyer said.
Day-play is offered at the store for a small fee, or membership, for those looking to play there more long-term.
“We charge five dollars a day for people to come in and play or we sell memberships where all the play space is free and you get discounts in the store,” Meyer said, adding that the store has a clear division between its retail side and the play space provided to their customers and people are free to bring in their own games and play should they wish to do so.
The couple said they do their best to offer customers whatever they want for their Dungeons & Dragons sessions, including the option to play the game with just pen, paper and a map, with a screen table so they can manipulate the electronic map or to play using miniatures and 3-dimensional scenery, like Dwarven Forge. The couple is currently running four game campaigns and have two different Dungeon Masters (DMs) doing one-shots every week. A one-shot is a game which is only meant to run the length of one session, typically a few hours long as opposed to a campaign which runs over multiple sessions.
Who can play
Meyer and Kelly said It is important to them to gear all games and groups appropriately according to age. If they have younger people come in who would like to play, they welcome them, but do ask to speak with a parent in order to make sure everyone is on the same page before starting a campaign.
Meyers and Kelly said want their store to be viewed as a safe and fun space for the community to come in and have a good time. They want their customers to feel like the space is theirs.
“We do run events and occasionally do tournaments and things like that but we really try to encourage the community to use it as their space. ... We want them to build their own groups and feel like this is a place that they can meet,” Meyer said.
The couple said they love to help the community and be as active as possible. They have an area of their store where local artists can put up work. Meyers said that they want to help promote them.
“We encourage anybody in the area that does wizardy, D&D, mushroom and gnomes and that kind of artwork [to get in touch],” Meyers said.
The couple is also offering looking at sponsoring local sports teams and have been involved with Samaritan in order to help sponsor the organization with the substance abuse facility that is being built.
“We really want to be part of the community here,” Meyer said.
Meyers said that his wife and him are working hard to build up their business and to become that one place where everyone in the community wants to go to. The two said they want their business to be a safe space, where no matter who you are, you are welcomed because there’s no room for anything but kindness and friendship.
Much joy
Lock & Key open last December. Meyers said that he knows it’s a risk to open up a new business.
“I’ve definitely failed before ... but you know I wasn’t afraid to do that again,” he said. “I was more interested in being happy.”
Meyers said operating the store in Lincoln City with his wife has brought him “so much joy and it’s all been worth it.”
“Here the community has been so loving and kind and good. It just makes us so happy. I’m glad we’ve found our nice little happy place,” he said.
For more information, visit LockAndKeyGuild.com. To reach the store, call 541-300-8495.
