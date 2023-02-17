The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank has voted unanimously to promote Trevor Downing to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Trevor Downing

Downing, also a Senior Vice President, has been widely credited for spearheading Oregon Coast Bank’s extensive technological growth and leading its Information Technology Department for more than a dozen years.

