The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank has voted unanimously to promote Trevor Downing to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
Downing, also a Senior Vice President, has been widely credited for spearheading Oregon Coast Bank’s extensive technological growth and leading its Information Technology Department for more than a dozen years.
Downing, who moved to Newport with his family at the age of 12, is a graduate of Newport High School and Oregon State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering.
In January of 2005, he began his career at Oregon Coast Bank as a teller and information technology specialist. During 2010 he was promoted to the position of Vice President / Information Technology. By 2015 he’d been named a Senior Vice President. In 2021, the bank’s board promoted Downing to Chief Information Officer and Treasurer.
“It would be hard to imagine anyone being more qualified or worthy to become our CFO,” Oregon Coast Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Nunn said. “Trevor’s leadership, steady guidance and innovative thinking has been integral to the growth of our community bank. We’re extremely fortunate to have him as part of our team.”
Toledo homeowners, Trevor and his wife Lisa are the proud parents of a third grade daughter, Brindley, and a first grade son, Declan. In their spare time – when not attending their children’s sporting events – the Downings enjoy taking family trips throughout the state.
Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Newport, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport. Originally founded when 115 coastal families pooled their resources to bring a locally-owned and operated financial institution to the central coast, the bank has grown to more than $400 million in total assets and has lent over a billion dollars to coastal families and businesses over the past twenty years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.