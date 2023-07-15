Empowering its employees and helping them to feel valued is a main element of Sodexo in order to give their employees a sense of belonging, according to the company’s mission.
The company strives to care for its employees people not just when they are on the job but also in their everyday life. Improving their employee’s quality of life is one aspect the company is constantly working to elevate. Sodexo views their most precious asset as all the people who work hard for them.
Founded in France in 1966, Sodexo now operates globally, serving millions of consumers daily. The company’s employees work in the custodial and food service industries all throughout the world, including Lincoln County where they are currently contracted with the school district. Shannon Garza is Sodexo’s Operations Manager in Lincoln County. She looks after approximately 40 employees who work across 11 different buildings within the county.
Garza, who started working for Sodexo about three to four years ago, said she values each person she works with, no matter their job. She knows how vital every employee is to the company and the schools they take care of. Without these dedicated people the schools would not be able to function, she said, adding that Sodexo employees keep the schools clean and the children safe. They are the people who feed the children their school lunches. They get to know the kids and do their part in helping to raise them into bright and caring people.
The people Sodexo employs are more than just a work force, according to Garza.
“These people aren’t just employees, they’re family,” she said. “They work hard and their job is not easy. I expect a lot from my employees and I’m going to help them as much as I can. If you do what you’re supposed to do, if you show up to work on time, if you follow all the company policies then I’m going to do whatever I can to help you.”
Garza said she takes great pride in the people she hires because she knows they too will take pride in their jobs, always working their hardest.
“I’m really passionate about helping my employees do better, work harder and rewarding them every time that they do. I can’t think of working any other place,” Garza said.
Reflecting on their previous job working with adults with disabilities at Shangri-La, Garza recalls how amazing Sodexo was with hiring their employees.
“Sodexo would allow them to have job coaches with them to help them,” she said.
It was this level of care and involvement that led Garza to consider changing companies. After researching Sodexo, Garza said she realized how truly special the company is.
It’s a company that I really believe stands behind its employees,” she said.
After working hard for Sodexo, Garza was promoted to a position that allowed her to help other people. She was able to hire Jesús and Lupita Ambriz Sánchez, recent recipients of a Habitat for Humanity home. She said she saw something special in them and knew that they would be perfect for the company.
Lupita Ambriz Sánchez proved her right when she took the initiative to learn English to better help her in her job. She is now in a lead position at the school she works in. Both are incredibly hard and diligent workers, always showing up and doing what needs to be done, according to Garza.
Garza said she enjoys creating opportunities for people to love their job and move forward in their careers. She feels like, through Sodexo, that is possible.
According to Garza, the level of care the company has for its employees is above and beyond what many would expect from such a large business.
“As an employee of Sodexo you are made to feel like a family,” she said. “They aim to improve the people and communities around them, helping one another achieve a stronger connection. The whole company globally is a bright reflection for who we are. It’s a great company to work for,” Garza said.
Sodexo is currently hiring and in need of people in Toledo, Oregon. For more information visit the company’s website, sodexo.com.
