Robyn Shepro has accepted a promotion to become Chief Operating Officer of Oregon Coast Bank (OCB).
“Oregon Coast Bank is highly respected throughout the state for its dedication to the communities it serves and the needs of its customers, even when they may be unique,” Shepro said “We have a talented staff, involved shareholders, an emphasis on lending and truly local service. To join the OCB team was an excellent opportunity and I’ve become even more impressed with the organization since becoming a part of it.”
Shepro joined OCB in February after serving 17 years in a variety of high-level positions for Oregon State Credit Union. As Chief Operating Officer, she replaces Cora Warfield, who recently retired after serving the bank since it’s opening more than 20 years ago.
“No one can replace Cora, who has been so important to OCB’s growth and has always been immensely popular with our customers, staff and shareholders,” Oregon Coast Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Nunn said. “But when Cora let us know her retirement plans, we started searching the region to find an experienced community banker, rock-solid on the operational side with strong people skills. We were elated that Robyn accepted our invitation to join our senior management team. She truly fits our Oregon Coast Bank culture.”
A native of Philomath, Shepro holds a degree in General Science with a minor in Chemistry from Oregon State University. Her career at Oregon State Credit Union includes stints in commercial and real estate lending, management, operations, and software development. She most recently served as Director of Real Estate Lending Origination and Servicing.
Robyn currently resides in Corvallis and plans a fulltime move to the Newport area after her 16 and 17-year-old children have graduated from Crecent Valley High School. An avid golfer, she’s already thoroughly enjoying Lincoln County courses.
Currently operating offices in Newport, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport, Oregon Coast Bank was founded in 2002 when 115 coastal families pooled their resources to bring a locally-owned and operated financial institution to the central coast.
The bank’s total assets now exceed $400 million. Perhaps more importantly, Oregon Coast Bank is known for its commitment to the communities it serves, having lent more than a billion dollars to coastal families and businesses, the bank states in a release.
