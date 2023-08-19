Promotion

Robyn Shepro has been appoint as Oregon Coast Bank CEO.

Robyn Shepro has accepted a promotion to become Chief Operating Officer of Oregon Coast Bank (OCB).

“Oregon Coast Bank is highly respected throughout the state for its dedication to the communities it serves and the needs of its customers, even when they may be unique,” Shepro said “We have a talented staff, involved shareholders, an emphasis on lending and truly local service. To join the OCB team was an excellent opportunity and I’ve become even more impressed with the organization since becoming a part of it.”

