A Damascus, Oregon man faces multiple charges after being arrested for a series of business burglaries in Lincoln City.
Between March 20, and March 23, multiple businesses in Lincoln City were broken into, according to Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) investigators.
The involved victim businesses, 88 Grains Asian Fusion Bar, Burger King Restaurant, Mazatlan Restaurant, and AT&T Store, reported the burglaries resulted in the theft of cash and merchandise valued in the thousands of dollars.
"LCPD officers and detectives along with assistance from a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective teamed up and began a rigorous investigation into the string of burglaries," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "During the investigation, surveillance video from the victim businesses along with surveillance video from other nearby business was reviewed."
Using the surveillance videos along with other investigative information obtained, a possible suspect was developed, according to Winn.
"It was further determined that a Salem Police officer had contacted the possible suspect in the early morning hours of March 24 and arrested him on several outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions," Winn said.
The possible suspect was lodged in the Polk County Jail on those warrants.
Lincoln City Police detectives responded to Polk County and Salem where they continued to gather additional information resulting in a search warrant being executed on a vehicle associated with the suspect.
During the service of the search warrant, detectives recovered items stolen during the Lincoln City burglaries.
On Tuesday, March 28, Lincoln City Police obtained arrest warrants for 30-year-old Joshua Murrell, of Damascus.
Murrell is charged with:
Four counts of second degree Burglary
Two counts of second degree Theft
Two counts of second degree Criminal Mischief
Winn said that due to Muller already being in custody on several other previously issued warrants, he is being held in the Polk County Jail until such time that he can be transferred to the Lincoln County Jail to be arraigned on the local charges.
"The Lincoln City Police would like to extend our thanks to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Salem Police Department for their assistance with this investigation," Winn said. "In addition, we would also like to thank all of the local business that provided surveillance video and information used to solve these burglaries."
Winn said the apprehension of the burglary suspect "is another great example of our citizens and businesses working in partnership with police to enable us to quickly respond to, and solve criminal activity in our community,"
