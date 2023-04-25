A Lincoln City man faces criminal charges after police said he was spotted on surveillance video during a burglary investigation.
Lincoln City Police detectives arrested 38-year-old Christopher Shayne Hoffman of Lincoln City, April 24, charging him with Second Degree Burglary, First Degree Theft and First Degree Criminal Mischief in connection with a recent burglary of the Space Age Fuel / US Market business.
On Wednesday April 12, 2023, at about 2:25 AM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Space Age Fuel / US Market business, located at 565 SW Highway 101, on a report of a burglary in progress at the location.
The caller reported seeing a subject inside the business via the video surveillance system. Just as the officers arrived, a suspect fled out the back of the business and into the surrounding neighborhood. An area search for the suspect was conducted; however, the suspect was not located.
"A comprehensive investigation by Lincoln City Police officers and detectives ensued," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Win said. "During the investigation, surveillance video from the victim business along with surveillance video from other nearby businesses was reviewed. Along with other investigative information, a suspect was developed."
Based on probable cause developed during the investigation, Winn said former employee Christopher Shayne Hoffman was determined to be the suspect who burglarized the business. On Monday, April 24, LCPD detectives responded to the Lincoln County Jail where Hoffman was in custody on other unrelated offenses, and arrested him on the charges stemming from the burglary of Space Age Fuel / US Market.
"The Lincoln City Police would like to thank all of the local business that provided surveillance video and information used to solve this burglary," Winn said. "This is another great example of the partnership with our citizens and businesses that enable us to quickly respond to, and solve criminal activity in our community."
