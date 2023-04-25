A Lincoln City man faces criminal charges after police said he was spotted on surveillance video during a burglary investigation.

Lincoln City Police detectives arrested 38-year-old Christopher Shayne Hoffman of Lincoln City, April 24, charging him with Second Degree Burglary, First Degree Theft and First Degree Criminal Mischief in connection with a recent burglary of the Space Age Fuel / US Market business.

Burglary Scene

This is the site of the burglary at the Space Age Fuel / US Market, 565 SW Highway 10, in Lincoln City.
1
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you be voting in the May 16 Election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.