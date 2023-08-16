One person is facing numerous criminal charges after a witness led police to a suspected car break-in suspect.

At about 6:23 Tuesday, Aug. 15, Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers responded to a report of a theft occurring from a vehicle parked in the south 2100 block of Highway 101. The victim reported that a subject entered their parked vehicle, and stole items from it, including a loaded handgun.

Investigation

LCPD officers blocked a portion of Highway 30 while talking with the suspect at the side of the Goodwill store during the investigation.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Now that it is legal in Oregon, will you pump your own gasoline?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.