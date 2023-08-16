One person is facing numerous criminal charges after a witness led police to a suspected car break-in suspect.
At about 6:23 Tuesday, Aug. 15, Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers responded to a report of a theft occurring from a vehicle parked in the south 2100 block of Highway 101. The victim reported that a subject entered their parked vehicle, and stole items from it, including a loaded handgun.
According to LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn, the victim reviewed video surveillance that showed the suspect, who was described as wearing a brown shirt and black pants and pulling a wagon, enter the vehicle, rummage through it and steal the property from it approximately an hour before the theft was discovered. The victim then searched the area and located the described suspect walking along Highway 101.
"The victim notified the police of the theft, and LCPD fficers made contact with the described suspect near the Goodwill located in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101," Winn said.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old transient William Crooks, was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on charges of Theft I and Unlawful Entry Into a Motor Vehicle.
"Crooks’ wagon full of property was taken to the police department and held while the officer applied for and obtained a search warrant to retrieve the stolen property," Winn said. "Upon searching the wagon, the stolen property, including the loaded handgun, was recovered."
Winn encouraged the public to be sure to not leave any valuables, including firearms, in their vehicles and to be sure and lock and secure their vehicle when leaving them parked and unattended.
"This case is another great example of how a vigilant citizen working in partnership with police enabled us to quickly respond to and solve criminal activity in our community," Winn said.
