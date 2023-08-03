Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers have had a busy 24 hours, responding to a multiple vehicle crash and a burglary in progress, among other calls for service.
The vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, shortly before noon, in the 1300 block of NE Highway 101.
According to LCPD, two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one driver was cited by officers after a rear-end collision.
"One vehicle was turning left from Highway 101 and two vehicles had stopped behind the car turning left," Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "A third car rear-ended the two vehicles that had stopped."
Winn said the driver of that vehicle was cited for reckless driving and driving without a operators license.
The crash stopped southbound traffic for a time along the highway. Officers were able to open travel to one lane and finally fully reopen the roadway following the investigation.
Early Thursday morning, Aug. 3, LCPD was notified of a possible burglary in progress in the 1800 block of 35th Place.
"A neighbor had called 9-1-1 to report a broken window at a nearby resident," Winn said. "As officers arrived and entered the home, they found a suspect hiding inside a closet. He was quickly taken into custody without incident."
The suspect was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and for an outstanding warrant and was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
