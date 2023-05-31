Oregon State Police (OSP) has released enforcement statistics from OSP’s 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29, 2023 that occurred across Oregon.
The figures include the Friday, “All Patrol Day," where all sworn OSP members travel the highways to increase the agency's patrol presence during the busy weekend.
- Calls for Services – 2,417
- Reported Crashes- 210
- Routine Contacts- 4,180
Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5
- Speed- 2,415
- Occupant Safety- 195
- Lane Safety- 525
- Impaired Driving- 25
- Distracted Driving- 69
- All Other- 2,570
The Oregon State Police has a wide range of programs and specialties our sworn ranks are in charge of, such as major crimes, tribal gaming, lottery security, arson, collision reconstruction, fish and wildlife, explosives, K-9, aviation, and more.
"OSP leadership makes it a priority that at the end of the day, all sworn to stay in tune and up to date with why the Oregon State Police was founded to keep our highways safe," OSP said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.