On January 28th, 2020, at about 10:10 PM, the Willamette Valley Communications Center (Lincoln County Dispatch) received a 911 call from a residence on 9th Street in Yachats. The line was open- the caller was not communicating with the call taker, but voices could be heard in the background. The call taker determined the nature of the conversation heard in the background sounded as though someone was in distress.
The call taker requested Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to the location. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject in the home of the caller. The male, 43-year-old Brandon Ryan Holve of Springville, California, was taken into custody by the deputies. An investigation revealed Holve entered the residence unlawfully, but did not attempt or commit any additional crimes. Holve was charged with Criminal Trespass in the First Degree and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. His bail was set at 15,000.
Deputies assisted in trespassing Holve from businesses in Yachats earlier in the shift. Holve’s conduct did not warrant criminal charges during those instances and was attributed to his erratic, but non-criminal behavior. It is likely Holve is associated with unreported incidents of a similar nature in and around Yachats on the evening of January 28th. Anyone with information regarding those incidents is encouraged to contact Dep. Taylor Jernigan or dispatch at (541) 265-0777.
