On April 29, 2021 at 4:23 a.m., a Newport Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting violation. Through a record check of the vehicle, Dispatch informed the officer the truck had been reported stolen out of Crescent City, California.
The driver of the truck, later identified as 58-year-old Van Earl Dunagan of Crescent City, California, fled the traffic stop in the vehicle, initially traveling north on Highway 101. Newport Officers began to pursue the vehicle. Dunagan was driving erratically and at speeds up to 60 mph on Highway 101.
After a few minutes, Dunagan drove onto a dead-end street at NW 19th street and was blocked in by Officers. Dunagan was instructed to exit the vehicle, but refused to do so. Officers had to break the driver’s side window to gain access to Dunagan and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Officers learned that Dunagan had a Felony warrant out of Deschutes County for Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving and Interfering with a Police Officer.
Dunagan was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged for the crimes of: Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle (Felony), Attempt to Elude-Motor Vehicle (Felony), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor) and having a Felony warrant out of Deschutes County.
The Newport Police Department wants to remind our citizens to continue to report suspicious activities. The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856 or tipline@newportpolice.net. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Officer Kittel of the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.
